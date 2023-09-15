Garmin Forerunner 945 $349 $500 Save $151 The Forerunner 945 is one of the best smartwatches sold by Garmin for runners. It offers a wide range of features for health and fitness tracking, an impressive display, and excellent battery life that can last up to two weeks. $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy

This is the smartwatch you want if you're looking to track all your health and fitness metrics accurately and also not charge your device every day. The Garmin Forerunner 945 is one of the best fitness wearables on the market, offering an impressive set of features mainly targeted towards runners. With that said, this is a great smartwatch and although it's normally priced at $500, right now, you can grab it for much less, coming in at just $349 for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 945?

The watch has a brilliant 1.2-inch MIP display protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass DX that offers excellent viewing under natural light. In addition, the casing is extremely durable and does offer water resistance up to 50 meters. As you might expect, this watch also offers a wide variety when it comes to activity tracking, and can also track your heart rate, stress, sleep, and more.

The watch can also track your runs using multiple satellite systems, and can also provide navigation details using built-in maps. In addition, you can also download songs to the watch to truly go wireless, and you can even check out at supported payment terminals using Garmin Pay.

Overall, this is a fantastic smartwatch offering lots of tracking features and wellness data. While it's normally quite costly, this recent deal manages to knock 30% off the retail price, bringing it down to a more manageable $349. So if you've been looking for a watch that can really do it all, this is going to be the one.