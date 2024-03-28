Garmin Forerunner 955 $400 $500 Save $100 A fantastic smartwatch with plenty of health and fitness tracking features that's now down to its lowest price ever in this limited-time deal. $400 at Amazon

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches that you can buy in 2024. Garmin smartwatches are known for their impressive durability, along with extensive fitness and health tracking features. But the one thing that makes Garmin smartwatches stand out most is their excellent battery life.

The Forerunner 955 delivers with up to 15 days of battery life and is feature-packed, making it an excellent choice for someone that's looking to stay connected and also track their daily metrics. With that said, the watch can be kind of expensive, with a retail price of $499.99, but we're now seeing a fantastic discount that drops the price by $100, bringing it down to its lowest yet for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 955 smartwatch?

There are a lot of things to love about the Forerunner 955, like its large 1.3-inch MIP display and impressive battery life. As mentioned before, you can get up to 15 days of use on a single charge, and the watch can also track a variety of health and fitness metrics using a variety of sensors and the watch can even provide insight on your current sleep cycles.

Furthermore, the watch can also track your runs using mult-band GNSS and SatIQ technology, which delivers more accurate tracking regardless of where your runs are taking place. While this watch is built for runners, it can also be used by casual joggers as well, along with those involved in other physical activities as well. If you're looking to get a better understanding of your body, this watch is going to be a great accessory.

Just make sure you grab it while it's on sale, because you won't find a better price for it. Of course, if the price is a little high for you, you can always take a look at some of our affordable fitness tracker recommendations.