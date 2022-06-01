Garmin announces the Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 series

Although Garmin has had other watches in the past with solar charging capabilities, like its Fenix 7, today, the company announced its first watch with solar charging aimed at runners, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar. In addition, the firm also announced the affordable Garmin Forerunner 255 line.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar uses a Power Glass solar charging lens that should help it provide up to 20 days of battery life at its peak. Of course, if you’re thinking of being a bit more aggressive, the watch can provide up to 49 hours of use in GPS mode. The Forerunner 955 Solar also features a full-color, always-on touchscreen display. Those that want something more tactile will be happy to know that the watch also comes equipped with five physical buttons. As you’d expect, the watch offers excellent fitness tracking features and guidance tips that have become synonymous with the Garmin name.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar also has internal storage, enough for up to 2,000 songs from your favorite supported services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. Furthermore, it provides contactless payments at supported terminals with Garmin Pay. The watch pairs with supported iOS and Android devices, allowing users to receive notification updates. The Forerunner 955 Solar is now available for $599.99. If this is a bit too much for your wallet, you can also opt for the non-solar variant, which comes in at $100 less.