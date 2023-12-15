Garmin Instinct 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 is a rugged smartwatch with up to 28 days of battery life. While it looks simple, this smartwatch packs a lot of features, with the ability to track physical activities, sleep metrics, stress, and more. It's now being discounted by $100, which brings it down to its lowest price yet. $200 at Best Buy

When it comes to wearables, Garmin is known to offer some of the best smartwatches available, especially if you're looking for something that's rugged but also packs a lot of battery life. While some of these models can be quite expensive, the brand does offer some affordable options as well.

With that said, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a fantastic example of a smartwatch that's budget friendly but still manages to pack a lot of features. Although it typically retails for $299.99, it can be had for much less, with a limited-time discount that knocks $100 off.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2?

The Garmin Instinct 2 has a simple design, but offers plenty of protection from the elements and everyday life thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case. The watch has a monochrome transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that is protected by Corning's Gorilla glass and looks great, showing off information on the watch's face in crisp detail.

While the watch may look simple, you'll be surprised to know that it does offer lots of tracking features, with built-in sports apps for running, biking, swimming, and other activities. The watch also features a lot of sensors, which is great if you're looking to see your performance numbers, or just want to track your heart rate, pulse oxygen levels, stress, or sleep.

In addition to the above, the watch also has a three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multi-GNSS with support for GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. That means that when you're out and about, no matter the region, you'll get accurate tracking during your fitness activities. Of course, the big draw with this watch is that it can last up to 28 days on a single charge, which is impressive to say the least.

As you might expect, since this is a smartwatch, you can see notifications on the wrist when connected to a smartphone. Overall, this is a fantastic smartwatch that's great for a first time buyer or someone that's owned a smartwatch before. So, if all of this sounds like something you're looking for, be sure to grab this deal while you can because at this price it won't last long.