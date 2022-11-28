Garmin Instinct 2 Garmin Instinct 2 $249.99 $349.99 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 takes all the best features from the original Instinct smartwatch and adds some finishing touches to make it better. $249.99 at Amazon

There are plenty of smartwatches on the market, but some of the best watches, regarding battery life, are Garmin units. Garmin's are known to have smartwatches that last weeks, sometimes even up to a month. With the Garmin Instinct 2, you get a prime example of a fitness watch that can pretty much do it all and get near that one-month marker. The Garmin Instinct 2 is now on sale for a limited time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with it being discounted by $100, knocking it down to $249.99.

The Garmin Instinct 2 doesn't have much flair but does have a rugged and compact design with its fiber-reinforced polymer case. The display is pretty basic but is capable of giving you enough information at a glance. You can see your statistics as the watch tracks your body throughout the day and can even check texts, emails, and other alerts from a paired device like a smartphone or tablet.

When it comes to fitness tracking, it has the ability to track numerous activities and can even keep an eye on your heart rate while working out. The watch also has GPS to track you, and you can also use it to keep you on course if you're on a more challenging hiking trail. Perhaps the best thing about the watch, though, is that it can last up to 28 days on a single charge, and that's in smartwatch mode.

If you've been looking for a smartwatch that can keep up with your daily activities and last a long time between charges, the Garmin Instinct 2 is for you.