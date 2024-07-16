Garmin Instinct 2S Solar $220 $400 Save $180 A simple but feature-rich smartwatch that delivers unmatched battery life and can be had for its lowest price yet. Now's the time to grab Garmin's Instinct 2S Solar as it falls to just $219.99 for a limited time. $220 at Amazon

Prime Day is going to be the best time to shop if you're looking for fantastic deals on smartwatches. Not only are some of our favorites on sale, but we're also seeing great discounts on some of the best smartwatches of 2024. While you might be tempted to go with a Galaxy or Apple Watch, we think that his Garmin alternative might be an even better option if you're looking for something that offers an excellent set of features that's paired with monstrous battery life.

Related Best Prime Day wearable deals: 13 great deals that are already live Amazon's annual Prime Day deals are back on some of the best wearables you can get.

For these reasons and more, the Garmin Instinct 2S is one of our favorite smartwatches. During Prime Day, the Instinct 2S Solar is getting an exclusive price drop that knocks 45% off for a limited time. While it has a retail price of $399.99, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $219.99, which is the lowest price we've seen to date. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar?

So the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar looks like a simple device, but it's packed with a whole lot of features. Perhaps the first thing that you're going to notice is its simple design and display. While it doesn't have a fancy color screen, this display is more than enough to get the job done. Plus, by not having a color display and utilizing its built-in solar panel, this watch can really go the distance, offering up to 51 days of use on a single charge.

Of course, since this is a Garmin, you're going to get a rugged design thanks to the fiber-reinforced polymer case and Power Glass lens. Not only do you get durability from physical bumps that you might encounter while it's on your wrist, but this watch is also equipped to handle harsh weather environments as well. And as you might expect, this smartwatch also offers lots of health and fitness tracking features too.

The watch can track the usual things like heart rate and Pulse Ox, but it can also track sleep and stress levels as well. And what makes this watch convenient is that it can also track a variety of different activities directly from the watch. So you can always track any activities you might be involved in without pulling out a connected smartphone.

Since this is a smartwatch, you're going to be able to stay connected with notifications that come straight from your smartphone. Garmin's Connect IQ Store also offers apps to further enhance the watch experience. And if you ever need to pay for something at the store, you can always keep your wallet in your pocket and rely on the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar's Garmin Pay for mobile payments where accepted.

Those that really want to take this watch to its brink, you can always go hiking and explore the unknown. Better yet, you can feel confident knowing that this watch packs GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo to accurately track your movements, just in case you happen to go down the wrong trail. And with TracBack, the watch can easily guide you so you can make it back without having any issues.

As you can see, despite its simple appearance, this watch packs quite a number of features. And during this Prime Day sale, you're getting a chance to buy it for its lowest price to date. So if you're not a Prime member, sign up to get this, and take advantage of other awesome deals.