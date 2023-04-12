Garmin is known for building high-quality smartwatches that provide the best battery life among its competitors. And that's why you'll consistently see it on the list of best smartwatches year after year, being highly reliable and providing excellent performance. The company's latest entry, the Instinct 2X Solar, builds on previous offerings and is a rugged smartwatch that not only packs all the things you love about a Garmin but also delivers new features like its built-in LED light and most importanty, unlimited battery life.

As the name implies, the Instinct 2X Solar does make use of a solar panel in the watch, providing additional power while out and on the go. While previous Garmin watches were capable of providing a little extra boost of energy throughout the day, Garmin claims that the solar charging found on the Instinct 2X Solar can provide unlimited battery life when the device is in smartwatch mode. As you can imagine this is quite impressive. In addition to its solar charging capabilities, the new watch features a monochrome MIP display with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels, which performs best in bright situations but can also be read in lower light scenarios.

Source: Garmin

Despite its simple look, the watch can track many parts of your life, providing excellent data points about your health and wellness. The watch offers wrist-based heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox, and more. It can also track a variety of different sport activities like walks, runs, biking, strength training, swimming, and others. It can even keep you on the trail when out in the wilderness thanks to its support for Multi-Band GNSS. And we can't forget about all the smartwatch features, giving users the ability to check notifications from a connected smartphone and contactless payment with Garmin Pay.

Source: Garmin

For those that require a bit more from their watches, there's also a Tactical Edition which will offer unique features for tactical operations like 'Jumpmaster and tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting and Night-Vision Compatibility.' Furthermore, there's going to be a stealth mode option, which will prevent the GPS position of the watch from being stored and also disable any wireless communication from the watch. The Tactical Edition will also offer a LED light that can illuminate in either white or green. Both watches are now available for sale with the Instinct 2X Solar being priced at $449.99, and the Tactical Edition variant costing $499.99.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is the company's latest smartwatch offering a rugged design and providing unlimited battery power with solar recharging. $450 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition offers unique features for use during tactical operations, and also has a dual LED flashlight. $500 at Best Buy

Source: Garmin