Garmin Instinct Esports The Garmin Instinct Esports is a smartwatch that tracks and monitors your health metrics like heart rate, stress, and energy while gaming. $126 at Best Buy

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy when it comes to battery life and fitness tracking. So it should come as no surprise that the company also makes a smartwatch tailored specifically for PC gamers with its Garmin Instinct Esports model. It has a wealth of health and fitness features, but also packs in some new tracking options with its Esports profile that can track your body's performance when gaming. The model has now received a substantial discount, knocking $124 off its MSRP for a limited time, bringing the price down by nearly 50 percent.

The Esports model is built on the Garmin Instinct platform which provides great features in an extremely compact package. The smartwatch has an extremely efficient and crisp MIP display with a resolution of 128 x 128 pixels. The battery life of the watch is pretty great when compared to other models out there, considering you're going to get a maximum of two weeks on a single charge and up to 80 hours if you're in Esports mode.

You'll be able to monitor and track your heart rate, stress levels, sleep quality, energy. And in addition, you'll also be able to broadcast your heart rate and stress levels on a live stream, bringing a new kind of experience to your viewers. Naturally, being a Garmin, you can also track a wide variety of physical activities like running, hiking, biking, cycling, and swimming. The watch also features a wealth of sensors like that can come in handy when outdoors like an altimeter, thermometer, accelerometer, GPS, and more.

As a smartwatch, you can expect to receive notifications from your compatible smartphone, showing alerts for texts, emails, calendar, and weather. You'll also be able to control music playing on your smartphone. While it does work best on Android, it can also pair with an iPhone with great functionality. Be sure to grab this smartwatch while you can, as it's a clearance item, there's a good chance it'll sell out.