This Garmin smartwatch can last up to 54 days on a single charge and is now on sale in two different colors.

Garmin Instinct Solar $200 $350 Save $150 The Garmin Instinct Solar is built for outdoor activities and can survive extreme weather conditions. $200 at Amazon (Flame Red) $200 at Amazon (Sunburst Yellow)

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, chances are, you've seen some excellent options available for both Android and iOS device. But if you're looking for an option that rarely needs to be charged, you're probably going to find yourself looking at a Garmin. Garmin smartwatches are known for having amazing battery life, with some exceeding 30 days of use on a single charge. The Garmin Instinct Solar is great option, offering up to 54 days of battery and costing just under $200 when on sale.

The Garmin Instinct Solar features a rugged design and has a monochrome transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that offers excellent visibility, especially in bright conditions. While the watch may look relatively simplistic, it does have the ability to track sports activities, heart rate, pulse ox, stress, and more. The watch also has access to GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, allowing accurate tracking of your activities no matter the environment. If you're one to hit the trail, you'll be happy to know that the watch has an altimeter, barometer, and electronic compass. Furthermore, the Garmin Instinct Solar also has a feature that will allow you to follow a trail back, so you'll never get lost.

When it comes to battery life, the watch can provide up to 54 days of power on a single charge with solar, and up to 24 days without. If you're constantly using GPS, you can expect around 30 hours of use, and about 38 hours with solar. For the most part, this is an excellent smartwatch that provides a lot of what you need when going out into the wild, but also manages to keep things simple. The Garmin Instinct Solar is now on sale, knocking 43 percent off its retail price, bringing it down to just under $200. As far as color options, you can choose from Flame Red and Sunburst Yellow.