Garmin launches its Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches

Earlier this month, Garmin revealed its Venu 2 Plus watch during CES 2022. For some reason, though, the previously-leaked Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches weren’t included in that reveal. The company has now launched these two lineups, brining touch screens, improved solar charging, LED flashlights, and more.

As The Verge has reported, Garmin has announced its revamped Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches. The former lineup comes in three sizes — the 42mm Fenix 7S, the 47mm Fenix 7, and the 51mm (!) Fenix 7X. The Fenix 7 and the Fenix 7S will be available in a regular, fiber-reinforced polymer version. However, all three models come in Sapphire and Sapphire Solar editions as well. The Sapphire Solar editions will get an upgraded titanium build and a sapphire screen to make them more durable.

All three models will support improved solar charging when compared to their predecessors. When you enable GPS, the company claims that you will get up to 578 hours of use when utilizing solar on the 7X model. The 7S and 7 models get up to 162 and 289 hours of battery life respectively. Obviously, these number will vary depending on the settings you enable, your use case, and your environment.

The Fenix 7 lineup will support all major satellite systems in addition to the L5 frequency range. This enables them to be more accurate in challenging GPS environments. The watches will keep their physical buttons, in addition to the new touch screens they’re adopting. You will be able to control your watch through the options you find more convenient. The Fenix 7X will additionally come with an LED flashlight that you could adjust to white or red. That’s to help athletes be spotted during nighttime workouts. And with the company’s new Up Ahead feature, users will be able to locate aid stations, water, and other relevant locations nearby.

In addition to the Fenix 7 lineup, Garmin refresh its Epix watch seven years after its initial introduction. The new version comes in three 47mm models — which include features similar to those of the Fenix 7. With both lineups now having touch screens and physical buttons, the aspect that obviously distinguishes them would be the lack of solar charging and LED flashlights on the Epix lineup. The company promises its Epix users up to 16 days of battery life — which drops down to 6 with always-on display enabled.

All of the newly-announced watches support Garmin Pay, local music storage, safety features, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. The Fenix 7S and 7 start at $699, while the 7X and Epix start at $899.

