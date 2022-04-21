Garmin returns to the fitness tracker game with the Vivosmart 5

It’s been a while since we saw a fitness tracker from Garmin. The last tracker from the company was the Vivosmart 4, which was launched nearly four years ago. But the dry spell is ending as Garmin returns to the fitness tracker game with the brand new Vivosmart 5. The device has been making rounds in various leaks since the start of this month, and now it’s finally official.

As far as the design goes, the Vivosmart 5 doesn’t look radically different from its predecessor. However, the new device is much bigger, featuring a 66% larger display and a wider silicone band. It’s an OLED display that measures 10.5 mm x 18.5 mm and has a resolution of 88 x 154 pixels. There’s also a physical button that sits just below the display, and unlike its predecessor, the band is replaceable on the new model.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Vivosmart 5 offers the usual array of tracking features. It can track your heart rate 24/7, can monitor sleep and provide a detailed analysis and a sleep score, can count steps and calories burned, track blood oxygen saturation, and so on. In addition, it can also monitor Body Battery levels, stress, and women’s health tracking. Another notable feature is Fitness Age, which tracks your weekly activity, resting heart rate, and body fat to provide feedback on your fitness level.

The Vivosmart 5 doesn’t have a built-in GPS, but it can use your smartphone’s GPS to track distance, pace, and speed during runs and bike rides. The fitness tracker works with both Android and iOS devices and can also display notifications and call alerts. The battery is rated for up to seven days on a single charge, which is not the highest we have seen on a fitness tracker, but it’s still better than what we’re used to on smartwatches.

The Vivosmart 5 comes in Black, White, and Cool Mint colors and is now on sale for $150/£130.

Source: Garmin

Via: Wareable