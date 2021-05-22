Save up to $100 on Garmin rugged smartwatches!

While Samsung and Apple often make pretty compelling options for smartwatches, some people swear by Garmin‘s extensive lineup of smartwatches as one of the best options out there, particularly when it comes to sports and fitness. And if you’re a sports enthusiast in the market for a smartwatch, you’ve probably heard about Garmin products before. Their products are a little bit on the expensive side, and if you really want to check them out, every deal towards them definitely comes in handy. Now, a handful of rugged smartwatches have had their prices slashed by up to $100.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is one of the best all-around options for a premium smartwatch that can go with you everywhere. It’s tested to U.S. military standards, it features an always-on 1.3” sunlight-readable display, support for Garmin Pay contactless payments (taking into account that not all countries and payment networks are eligible), compatibility with third-party premium streaming services, smart alerts, and more. The Fenix 6 Pro comes with stellar battery life and usually comes at a pretty penny, at a whopping $649.99. Right now, though, you can grab it from $549.99, which is still not cheap, but definitely more attainable.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is, at least when compared to other Garmin options, less stellar. But you might still find it excellent for your use-case as it’s still military-certified, comes with a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter as well as multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, Glonass, and Galileo), and tracks your activity while running, biking, or swimming. It usually retails for $399.99, but you can grab it right now for $319.99, saving yourself $80.

Finally, there’s the Garmin Quatix 6, which is the most premium looking and also the most specialized from this list. It’s a “marine” smartwatch made for sailing, that’s compatible with their in-house chartplotters and other devices, a rugged design, sail racing assistance, as well as the rest of the features that you would expect from a Garmin smartwatch, including support for Garmin Pay. It usually comes at an eye-watering $699.99 price point, but Amazon currently has it for $599.99, which represents the lowest percentage of savings from this list, but it’s also a $100 price cut.

