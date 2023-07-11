Garmin wearables are known for their rugged designs and excellent fitness-tracking capabilities. But the highlight feature of many of its smartwatches is going to be the extended run time you get, with some models going over a month with only a single charge.

This is quite different from your typical wearable, where even some of the best smartwatches out can only eke out around two to three days of battery life. We've looked through all the Amazon Prime Day promotions and picked out some of the best Garmin smartwatch deals available.

You'll find some of our favorites like the Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar with its beautiful display and 14 days of battery life, and the impressive and affordable Garmin Instinct. If you're looking for watches that look a bit more traditional, you can't go wrong with the Venu 2 and Vivoactive 4. And for the runners that like to challenge themselves to the max, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is going to be a perfect partner if you're looking to track your runs or triathlons.

As you can probably see, this assortment of Garmin smartwatches comes in a range of prices, with the base price starting at $150, and going all the way up to $600. But regardless of which model you choose, you can be sure that these wearables you see here are more than capable when it comes to fitness tracking. Plus you're getting some excellent discounts on these models for a limited time. So be sure to pick one up while Prime Day promotions are still in effect.