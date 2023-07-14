Garmin Vivoactive 4 $190 $330 Save $140 A sleek Garmin smartwatch with plenty of features is now offered at a substantial discount, knocking 42% off. $190 at Amazon

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches available. It's watches are primarily known for their durability, fitness and health tracking capabilities, and extended battery life. If you've been on the hunt for a Garmin, we've found the best deals available right now, knocking prices down by 42%. So whether you're looking to purchase your first smartwatch or upgrade your current one, now's the time to check out some of the best deals available on Garmin smartwatches.

The Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S are two models that are great for beginners because they offer a sleek design with plenty of features. You get a beautiful and bright AMOLED display protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass, stainless steel frame, and watch bands that can be easily swapped out.

Of course, you also get extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities with battery life that can easily last up to a week. Those that need a little help will be delighted to know that Garmin watches feature an animated workout guide that can direct you on how to work out, directly from the watch's screen. Furthermore, you can also receive notifications and alerts from a connected smartphone.

The Forerunner 745 is built a bit differently, featuring a Memory in Pixel (MIP) display, which is great for extending the battery life of the watch. This is possible because it doesn't require a backlight to operate and instead relies on ambient light to provide a vibrant look. The brighter the outside light, the brighter the screen will get. Of course, if you're in a dark area, the watch does have a light built-in, so you'll still be able to see the screen at night.

The Vivoactive series is directed more towards the hobbyist, while the Forerunner is more for those that want to maximize their running as it has better training and workout analysis features. Of course, with that said, you don't need to be an athlete to pick up the Forerunner 745. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to get a quality product. But be sure to pick one up while these sales last.