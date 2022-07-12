Garmin Smartwatches get as much as $350 off in this Prime Day sale

When it comes to smartwatches, Garmin has a reputation to uphold. While not the cheapest in the market, Garmin makes some incredibly solid, durable, and rather unique smartwatches. Their expansive portfolio focuses on various key needs, but there’s a noticeable focus on ruggedness and athletic tracking, marking Garmin as one of the best in the business of smartwatches if you look past the Apples and the Samsungs. If you were looking to try something new and good, you can consider some of these Garmin smartwatches which are discounted for Prime day.

Garmin Forerunner series

The Forerunner series is credited for bringing athletic tracking appeal to smartwatches under the Garmin brand. If you are new to Garmin, think of the Forerunner series to be focused on anyone who likes to run, with the numbers roughly denoting the expertise of the person targeted by the watch. So if you are just starting off, a device like the Forerunner 245 is a good entry point, while serious athletes should consider the Forerunner 945. Newer devices like the Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 are available for purchase but not at discounted prices, so keep that in mind.

Garmin Forerunner 945 The Forerunner 945 is one of the best smartwatches sold by Garmin for runners. Originally sold for $600, this is now down to $380 for Prime day. View at Amazon

Sr. No. Product MSRP Discounted Price 1. Forerunner 45 $170 $140 2. Forerunner 245 $350 $240 3. Forerunner 735XT $350 $170 4. Forerunner 935 $320 $264

Garmin Vivoactive series

The Vivoactive series is essentially all of Garmin’s smarts encapsulated within a more “lifestyle” oriented smartwatch. Note that “S” usually denotes a smaller-sized product within Garmin’s lineup, without compromising on core features.

Sr. No. Product MSRP Discounted Price 1. Vivoactive 4 $330 $188 2. Vivoactive 4S $330 $188

Garmin Venu series

If you want a lifestyle-oriented smartwatch, but one that is on the lighter side of build, features, and cost, then the Venu lineup is what you need.

Sr. No. Product MSRP Discounted Price 1. Venu Sq Music $250 $160 2. Venu 2 $400 $270 3. Venu 2S $400 $270

Garmin Instinct series

The Instinct lineup is the true rugged smartwatch series in the company’s portfolio.

Sr. No. Product MSRP Discounted Price 1. Instinct Solar $350 $200 2. Instinct Tactical $300 $260

Garmin Fenix and Enduro series

The Fenix series is for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, those who need all the capabilities of a multisport watch. The Enduro series goes one step even further, aiming at extreme endurance athletes who need a lightweight, ultra-performance GPS smartwatch.

Sr. No. Product MSRP Discounted Price 1. Fenix 6S Pro $600 $400 2. Fenix 6 Pro $600 $450 3. Fenix 6X $750 $500 4. Enduro Steel $800 $500 5. Enduro Titanium $900 $550

