Garmin Venu 2 Plus launched in India with up to 9 days of battery life and advanced health tracking

At CES 2022 earlier this month, Garmin unveiled a new smartwatch called the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. An upgraded version of the Garmin Venu 2, the new smartwatch retains all the best features from the last year’s model while also adding a built-in microphone for calls, animated on-screen workouts, and an additional navigation button. While the Venu 2 Plus was initially limited to markets like the US, the company has now officially launched its latest smartphone in India.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes in three colorways: Graphite Black, Cream Gold, and Powder Grey. It’s priced at ₹46,990 (~$632) in India and will be available from leading online retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, and synergizer.co.in. It’ll also be available from offline channels like Croma, Just in Time, Helios, and GBS stores.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a 43mm watch case with stainless steel bezel and a 20mm quick-release silicone strap. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top and Alway-on display support.

The smartwatch offers a robust set of fitness tracking features. It comes pre-loaded with 25+ indoor and GPS sports apps including walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics, and more. In addition, the Venu 2 Plus also has more than 75 preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, and HIIT, demonstrating proper form and technique right on your wrist.

Another important highlight of the Venu 2 Plus is a built-in microphone that lets users make phone calls or summon voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri right from their wrist.

The Garmin Venu 2 lets you download music playlists (up to 650 songs) from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer4. It also supports PayTM contactless payments. The battery life is rated for up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode, and up to 8 hours in GPS with Music mode.