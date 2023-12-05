Garmin Venu 2 Plus $350 $450 Save $100 The Garmin Venu 2 Plus delivers lots of impressive health tracking features in a sleek and compact package. The watch is available in two colors and is now available for $100 less, coming in at just $349.99 for a limited time. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

Garmin wearables are consistently ranked as some of the best smartwatches, delivering excellent health tracking and incredible battery life. But if you're not looking for a chunky and durable, but still want all the great features a Garmin offers, you'll find that the Venu 2 Plus is going to be a great option.

The watch comes in two colors, and features a sleek and stripped down design that sheds some of the bulk from its siblings that makes it look more like a normal watch. Of course, you get excellent health and fitness tracking features, along with great battery life. While this model typically retails for $449.99, you can now score this deal that drops the price by $100, bringing it own to $349.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Venu 2 Plus?

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes in at 43mm and has a beautiful vibrant AMOLED display that measures 1.3 inches. The watch is made with comfort in mind but does also have some protection in place, like the display's Corning Gorilla Glass. Like many of its other products, the Venu 2 Plus offers excellent health and fitness tracking abilities with sensors that can monitor heart rate, sleep, stress, and more.

In addition, you can get up to nine days of use from a single charge, and since this is a smartwatch, you're going to be able to stay connected even if your phone is stowed in your pocket, answering calls and checking messages. You can also download music to the watch with support for popular services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Deezer. You can even pay for things at the local store with Garmin Pay at supported terminals.

Overall, you're getting an impressive smartwatch here that offers a lot under the hood. While it can be quite expensive, coming in at $449.99, the recent sale that knocks $100 off can make it more enticing. Of course, you can take advantage of limited time financing, and there's also extended return policies in place for the holiday season. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can, because it won't last long.