When it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers, there are a lot of options out there. But Garmin tends to make some amazing products that pack a lot of features, and have impressive battery life. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus was originally announced back at CES 2022 and roughly a little over a year later, the watch is getting ECG functionality with its new ECG App. Perhaps most important of all is that the ECG App is cleared for use by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Garmin has a vast line of smartwatches but the Venu 2 Plus is the first to gain FDA clearance for its ECG functionality.

Going forward, users will be able to use the ECG App to record their heart rhythm or check for atrial fibrillation (AFib). Furthermore, users will be able to use the app to record an ECG in 30 seconds. In order to take advantage of this new feature, users will need to download the ECG App and have the latest version of Garmin Connect app. In addition, this feature is currently only available to those in the United States. But, Garmin does state that it plans to expand ECG functionality through the ECG App to more of its products.

As far as features go, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a beautiful AMOLED display that is surrounded by a stainless steel bezel, can track a variety of different activities, and can last up to nine days on a single charge. So if you initially were thinking about buying the Garmin Venu 2 Plus but held off because you needed ECG as a feature, it looks like now's the perfect time to buy. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus can now be had for $450 and is available from Amazon in three different styles. You'll have a choice of Black, Ivory, and Powder Gray.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers a robust set of fitness tracking features and a sporty design. See at Amazon

Source: Garmin