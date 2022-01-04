Garmin’s new Venu 2 Plus watch has advanced health tracking and a high price tag

Garmin is best known for its health trackers and wearables, and over the past few years, the company has continued to improve its smartwatch lineup. CES 2022 is in full swing, and Garmin just revealed its Venu 2 Plus GPS smartwatch.

Garmin didn’t share the full technical specifications for the new watch, but it does have a 43mm case with standard 20mm wrist band support, a circular AMOLED screen (with optional always-on mode), up to 9 days of battery life (but only 8 hours in GPS + Music mode), Garmin Pay for contactless payments, notification mirroring, and internal storage for downloaded music. The watch can also be used as a speakerphone for phone calls, similar to a Wear OS smartwatch or Apple Watch.

As with most Garmin products, health and fitness tracking is the main selling point. The watch is capable of tracking and or/storing your heart rate, sleep, stress, “a wide variety of fitness and workout options,” hydration, menstrual cycles, and other data. Garmin is also advertising automatic incident detection, which can send a message with your location to emergency contacts.

Garmin also said in its announcement, “the Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more. ”

Even though there’s no app store or other advanced smartwatch features, Garmin is certainly pricing this like a full-blown smartwatch. The Venu 2 Plus is available now on Garmin’s website for $449.99, which is $170 more than the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and $30 more than the Apple Watch Series 7.