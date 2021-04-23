Garmin Venu 2 smartwatches are available now with advanced new features and more

Garmin this week officially unveiled the Venu 2 series of GPS smartwatches, which are available now and retail for $399.99. There are two versions — Venu 2 (22mm band) and Venu 2S (18mm band) — both of which offer the same features, including new fitness age and sleep score tracking. The wearables arrive more than a year after the original Venu launched in 2019.

“At the core of the Venu product line is the belief that when you live healthy, you live better,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The Venu 2 series builds on this story with exciting new features that help explain what’s going on inside your body as well as the fitness and wellness tools needed to make healthy choices every day.”

The Venu 2 series features a stainless steel bezel and hardware, and a quick release silicone band, which is standard across the industry. The wearables also feature an AMOLED display that offers an always-on mode, and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Garmin claims the Venu 2 features up to 8 hours of battery life in GPS mode while listening to music; the Venu 2S promises up to 7 hours of battery life in GPS mode while listening to music. Both support a rapid charging feature that will provide users with one hour of GPS and music playback after 10 minutes of charging.

Aside from the Venu 2 series’ design, the smartwatches include an array of health and fitness features, which Garmin helpfully lists out to easily parse:

Sleep score and insights by Firstbeat Analytics

Fitness age estimates the body’s age using chronological age, activity, resting heart rate and either body fat % (for Garmin Index scale users) or BMI

Health Snapshot to log, record and share key health stats

Activity profiles for HIIT, indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking

HIIT workouts with on-screen animations

Enhanced strength training profile with muscle map graphics and expanded workout capabilities

Enhanced battery life with rapid recharging and battery saver mode (Venu 2: Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode; Venu 2S: Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode)

The Venu 2 series has advanced sleep tracking that analyzes light, deep, and REM sleep stages, as well as movement, pulse ox, and respiration. Garmin said these insights will provide wearers with a sleep score powered by Firstbeat Analytics. These details are designed to provide users with information so they can take actionable steps to improve their sleep quality.

The Venu 2 series also offers all-day health monitoring, including heart rate, fitness age, hydration, and menstrual cycle tracking. There’s also a Body Battery energy monitoring feature that will show how “charged” a user’s body is. Garmin claims this measurement is helpful when scheduling workouts, rest times, and sleep.

Finally, Garmin’s new smartwatches can download up to 650 songs from services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, Garmin Pay, and smartphone notifications for things like text messages, calendar reminders, and incoming calls. The Venu 2 series is available now in a variety of colors for $399.99.