Source: Garmin Garmin Venu 2S $250 $400 Save $150 The Garmin Venu 2S is a full-featured smartwatch/fitness tracker with a beautiful AMOLED display that comes in a smaller size, making it perfect for someone looking for a more compact solution. $250 at Amazon

Garmin goes pretty much unmatched when it comes to fitness and health tracking features on smartwatches, with products that also offer impressive battery life, lasting weeks on a single change and some even going for over a month. As you can imagine, for these reasons and more, Garmin has consistently produced some of the best smartwatches year after year.

While Garmin's products can be quite costly, we've found an excellent deal on its Venu 2S smartwatch, knocking 38% off, dropping it down by $150. That means for a limited time, you can pick up the Venu 2S smartwatch at its lowest price ever. So if you've been looking to purchase a great smartwatch at a fair price, be sure to hop on this deal while it lasts.

What's great about the Garmin Venu 2S smartwatch?

The Venu 2S smartwatch offers a rugged design that is still compact with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3, extensive health and wellness tracking features, and unique metric tracking like its "body battery energy monitoring" mode. Of course, the watch not only tracks health and fitness, but can also track your stress and sleep as well.

If you're someone that's just getting into fitness, you'll be happy to know that the watch provides animated work out instructions straight from the wrist. And the watch even has a personal running coach that can help you train for distance running and marathons. Since this is a smartwatch, you also get to stay in touch with all your important texts, emails, and other alerts, with instant notifications to the watch from a connected smartphone.

Why buy the Garmin Venu 2S smartwatch?

The Venu 2S smartwatch is a great option for someone looking for all the bells and whistles of a fitness smartwatch but wanting it in a smaller size. Despite its smaller size, the watch still offers up to ten days of battery life on a single charge. With all that said, right now, you can grab this fantastic watch for $150 less than its MSRP, bringing it down to $250 for a limited time.