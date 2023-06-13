Garmin Venu 2S $270 $400 Save $130 The Garmin Venu 2S has a beautiful AMOLED display, extensive health and fitness tracking features, and last over a week on a single charge. $270 at Amazon

When it comes to Garmin smartwatches, the company is known for making some impressive devices, garnering praise for their robust fitness and health tracking features and excellent battery life. Garmin wearables are consistently ranked as some of the best smartwatches on the market, and the Garmin Venu 2S is a great option. It comes packed with plenty of health and wellness features but also looks quite sleek thanks to its reserved design and beautiful AMOLED display. The watch also provides up to ten days of battery life on a single charge and is now on sale, knocking up to 33% off for a limited time.

The Venu 2S features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is surrounded by a stainless steel bezel and case. As you can imagine, the watch can track all sorts of health and wellness metrics like heart rate, sleep, and stress. It also offers fitness tracking, with up to 25 different indoor and outdoor activities, with 1400 more being available for download using the Garmin app. The watch even provides animated workouts, making it easy to get physical, even if you're in a remote location or without equipment.

Since this is a smartwatch, users will be able to stay connected, receiving alerts from a connected smartphone. Users can also download songs to the watch from popular services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and others.

While the Venu 2S with a gold bezel and white silicone band is 33% off, users can also get great discounts on other models from the Venu 2 series as well. Be sure to pick one up while you can because these deals won't last long.