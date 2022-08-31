Garmin’s upcoming Venu Sq 2 lineup could feature a larger AMOLED display

After announcing the premium Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 series this June, Garmin is reportedly gearing up to give its affordable Venu Sq line a refresh. Although the company has not shared any details about the upcoming smartwatches, a new leak has revealed quite a few details about the unannounced Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition.

According to noted leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture), Garmin will switch out the LCD on the previous models with a slightly larger 1.41-inch AMOLED panel with a 360 x 360p resolution. The panel will reportedly be 17 percent brighter than the one on the older models, which should result in better visibility in direct sunlight. The upcoming smartwatches will also offer improved battery life; up to 11 days on a single charge, up from a maximum of six days on the previous models.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 -Music Edition will offer heart rate monitoring, step tracking, sleep monitoring with extensive sleep analytics, an SpO2 sensor, and 25 built-in activity modes for various indoor and outdoor sports. The smartwatches will also feature several workouts to help users perform yoga, strength training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and Pilates. Users will also get the option to create their own workouts and store them on the watch.

In addition, both Garmin Venu Sq 2 models will offer contactless payment support via NFC, integrated GPS tracking, and water resistance up to 5atm. The Music Edition model will also let users store audio content from services like Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music on the smartwatch. As far as the pricing is concerned, Quandt says that the regular Garmin Venu Sq 2 will go on sale for €269 (~$269), while the Music Edition model will be available for €299 (~$299). The leaked renders suggest that both models will be available in three colorways.

Currently, Garmin has not announced a launch date for the Venu Sq 2 lineup. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the smartwatches go on sale.

Via: WinFuture