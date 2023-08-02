Garmin Venu Sq $98 $200 Save $102 A sleek and slim fitness smartwatch with plenty of features, coming in at an excellent price. $98 at Amazon

While Apple and Samsung smartwatches tend to be more popular, Garmin's wearables are also quite good, occupying a whole different lane, and providing an unmatched experience when it comes to health and fitness tracking. For the most part, Garmin's smartwatches are pretty pricey, and it's hard to invest so much if you're trying something new.

If you were curious to try a Garmin, we've found a great deal on the Garmin Venu Sq, a smartwatch that not only packs a lot of features but also comes in well below its retail price. For a limited time, you can save 51% on the retail price, which means you can grab this Venu Sq for less than $100.

What's great about the Garmin Venu Sq?

The Garmin Venu Sq features a simple, yet elegant design but also packs a lot of features like a 1.3-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, up to six days of battery life, and extensive health monitoring abilities. The watch offers preloaded workouts, and it can monitor heart rate, stress, sleep, and more.

When connected to a compatible smartphone, the watch becomes an extension of the device, providing notifications for important texts and emails. The Garmin Venu Sq takes things a step further, giving users the ability to make purchases with compatible mobile payment terminals through Garmin Pay.

For the most part, this is one of the best affordable fitness-focused smartwatches on the market, providing a wealth of features for a very reasonable price. While it typically has a retail price of $200, you can now pick it up for just $98 for a limited time. Of course, if you need something a bit more robust, you can always take a look at some of the best fitness trackers or other smartwatch options.