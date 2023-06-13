Garmin Vivoactive 4S Garmin Vivoactive 4S $200 $330 Save $130 An amazing smartwatch that looks sleek and can track all your favorite fitness activities. It can also last up to seven days on a single charge. $200 at Amazon

There are smartwatches, and then there are Garmin smartwatches. Garmin wearables are known for their extensive health and wellness tracking capabilities and impressive battery life. These qualities, along with a durable build and sleek design, make them some of the best smartwatches to own. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a smartwatch that's comfortable to wear and packed with impressive features. Furthermore, it's received a sizable discount that knocks 39% off its original price, bringing it down to just $200 for a limited time.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that's protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The device comes in a variety of colors, but most importantly comes with a wealth of extensive health-tracking features. It can track heart rate, sleep, stress, and there's even a mode that tracks your body's energy, giving you a data map of when you're set to perform your best.

In addition, you get animated instructions for cardio exercises, yoga, Pilates, and more. If you can't find the exercise you like, you can download more using the Garmin app. And since this is a smartwatch, users can stay connected with their smartphone to receive alerts for messages, emails, and even calls. You can even download songs to the watch from services like Spotify and Deezer. If you're out and about and don't have your wallet with you, the watch also comes equipped with Garmin Pay, allowing you to tap and make purchases at supported terminals.

For the most part, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is an excellent smartwatch that provides plenty of features for not a lot of money. If you've been looking to get yourself a fitness companion but didn't want to spend a lot, this is going to be one of the best options out there. Best of all it's available in a wide variety of colors, all priced at just $200.