If you've been looking for a sleek smartwatch that offers a wealth of tools to track your health and fitness activities, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is going to be a good option. You get a bright AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life, and the best part, it's now being discounted by $100, which brings it down to one of its best prices. So get it now for just $200 while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Garmin Vivoactive 5?

The Vivoactive 5 features a relatively compact design when compared to other Garmin smartwatches and also has a vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED screen. The case is made from aluminum, which means you're getting excellent durability, along with something that's lightweight. You can use the screen to navigate, or the physical buttons located on the side of the watch.

As you might expect, the Vivoactive 5 has a wealth of sensors to track fitness and health metrics, along with stress and sleep quality. It can provide a complete view of your body, taking in the way you move, while also accounting for all the time that you rest. The watch can even help you get more active thanks to built-in workouts.

There's even the Garmin Coach if you really want to train for marathons and get the help you need to be successful with your next run. There's also GPS tracking just in case you need to keep tabs on your journey. And since this is a smartwatch, you get notifications on your wrist from your connected device, and you can even download songs and playlists from supported services.

Garmin Pay also allows you to use the watch to pay for things at compatible terminals, which can be a lifesaver if you ever forget your wallet at home or have your hands full. For the most part, this watch offers everything you need if you're looking to get fit and stay active. And since it's $100 off, it's an absolute no-brainer. So get it while you can.