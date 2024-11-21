Garmin Vivoactive 5 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is perfect for those who are looking to buy a reliable Garmin activity tracker without spending too much money. Right now, you can score the wearable for less as it drops to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday. $200 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smartwatch that looks good on your wrist, offers excellent health tracking features, and can last over a week on a single charge — then the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is going to be for you.

Right now, you can score this smartwatch for an absolute bargain as it drops to just $200 for a limited time. That's $100 less than its MSRP, and is its lowest price to date. Be quick because this early Black Friday deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Garmin Vivoactive 5?

Source: Garmin

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 delivers the best of both worlds, featuring excellent battery life and a beautiful AMOLED display. On a single charge you can expect to use the watch for up to 11 days, and at the same time, it will be able to track all your health and wellness metrics.

This means that you'll get enhanced and accurate tracking for physical activities like running, walking and swimming, but it can also keep track of other elements as well, like your sleep quality and stress levels. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 even packs a digital assistant that can help you progress towards your fitness goals.

There are 30 preloaded activities, and over 1,000 activities that can be downloaded using the Garmin Connect app. Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you're also going to be able to stay in contact with alerts from a paired smartphone. Furthermore, you can also checkout at compatible terminals using Garmin Pay.

This watch can help you better understand how your body works and get closer towards the fitness goals you've been trying to achieve. Best of all, it can do so at a price that won't hurt your wallet. So get it at this price while you can, because at $200, it's an absolute steal.