When it comes to smartwatches, there are a lot of great options available from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, and others. While those companies produce some of the best smartwatches out right now, Garmin is also in that conversation, with smartwatches that can last months on a single charge. Today, the company announced its latest device, the Vivomove Trend, a smartwatch that offers classic styling but also has the ability to track all your fitness metrics, plus it offers something that no other Garmin smartwatch offers — the ability to charge wirelessly.

The Vivomove Trend offers the best of both worlds with a mix of analog and digital, with physical watch hands that show you the time and a digital display that is hidden under the watch face to show you relevant information only when needed. The screen can display health and activity metrics, while also giving you up-to-date information with notifications for SMS, emails, and social media posts. What makes this design unique is that you can interact with the watch face, with the watch hands moving out of the way, making it easy to navigate through information that pops up on the watch.

As far as features, the Vivomove Trend can track a variety of work-outs like walks, runs, bike rides, and yoga. In addition, it also offers heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, pulse ox, stress tracking and more. Although the watch does not include GPS, you can tether to a connected smartphone to get GPS tracking features if needed. When it comes to colors, you get four different options: Slate/Black, Peach Gold/Ivory, Cream Gold/French Gray and Silver/Mist Gray. With regard to construction, the watch has a stainless steel chassis, domed glass, and comes with a silicone watchband. You can now purchase the Vivomove Trend from the Garmin website and participating retailers for $269.99

Source: Garmin