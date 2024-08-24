Take $100 off Garmin Forerunner 265 $350 $450 Save $100 This is the smartwatch you need if you're looking to track your fitness goals and make some serious gains. Not only does it have a vibrant AMOLED display, but it can also last up to 13 days on a charge. $350 at Amazon

There are lots of great smartwatches to choose from, but if you're looking for one that's focused on fitness, then Garmin is going to be the way to go. Not only does Garmin make some of the best smartwatches you can buy, but they also produce watches that can really go the distance when it comes to durability, fitness tracking, and also battery life.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the brand's latest models, catering to runners, with a compact design, fantastic display and excellent battery life that tops out at 13 days. While this watch normally comes priced at $449.99, it can now be had for much less, with a discount from Amazon that knocks $100 off, dropping it down to a record-low price.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 265?

So what do you get with the Garmin Forerunner 265? Well, for starters, you'll have two options when it comes to sizing, with a 42mm and 46mm option. When it comes to the display, you're getting a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED screen that's also a touchscreen, making it easy to navigate through all the menus and settings.

Of course, if you're in an area or environment where a touchscreen isn't ideal, you can always use the physical button on the watch as well. We've talked about it before, but Garmin smartwatches tend to offer some of the best battery life that you'll find, and the Forerunner 265 is no slouch, providing up to 13 days on a single charge.

But where the real magic lies is with Garmin's software, which is meant to provide the best data possible to optimize your workouts and lifestyle. The watch can track your daily routine and provide you with a morning report that will give you a quick break down of how your previous day was including your sleep.

In addition, it can also give you a Training Readiness score, which will let you know if you're good to go all out during your training session. Naturally, the watch has an array of sensors that can track your heart rate, stress, and even your position during a run. And while the watch is aimed towards runners, the watch can track over 30 different activities to help you with your fitness goals.

And if you're unclear about these goals, Garmin Coach can help you get a grasp on things, with plans to help you succeed. Since we are talking about a smartwatch, the Forerunner 265 can keep you in the loop when connected to a compatible device with notifications and alerts. Furthermore, you can use Garmin Pay to check out at compatible terminals, and there's even built-in storage for your music.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this smartwatch. When it comes to thing that you'll love, it's really going to be about the screen, battery life, and accurate fitness and health tracking. And since it comes in two sizes, you'll be able to find the right one that fits your wrist comfortably.

Best of all, this smartwatch is compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. Just make sure to get it while you can because this $100 discount won't last long.