Vaio and Gateway launch new Windows 11 laptops at Walmart

Vaio and Gateway are both launching new Windows 11 laptops at Walmart starting today. These new laptops come with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, plus they come in a range of color options and price ranges so you can find something more suited to your needs.

Starting with Vaio, a brand that used to be owned by Sony, the new Vaio FE series comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD display, and they feature 12th-generation U-series processors, specifically with a 15W TDP. That means you get 10 cores and 12 threads, plus they can be had with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The laptops come with a Full HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello, and a full suite of ports, including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and Ethernet. For sound, they also come with support for THX Spatial Audio, which should provide a more immersive experience. Prices range from $699 to $949, depending on your configuration.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for the Gateway laptops, they also come with 12th-generation processors, up to an Intel Core i7-1255U. They also come with up to Full HD displays with touch support, plus they have up to 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These also come in a few colors, though the options available depend on the specs you choose.

The Gateway laptops range in price from $229 to around $699, which means the specs will vary a lot depending on the model you choose. The most advanced models seem to include a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello and a 2MP webcam, which makes them solid for being budget-oriented devices.

If you’re interested in the new Gateway laptops, you can check them out at Walmart here. If you’d rather go for the Vaio laptops, you can find them here. These Gateway and Vaio laptops will also be available at retail if you want to buy them in person.

Source: Microsoft