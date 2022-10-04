Gatorade’s Smart Gx Bottle has LEDs, Bluetooth and tracks hydration levels

While most of us think of Gatorade as just another sports drink company, for years, the firm has invested in athletes and technology in order to take its hydration philosophy to the next level. The Gatorade Sports Science Institute has researched health, performance, hydration and provided education for decades. Gatorade is now taking things further with its latest product, offering a new connected water bottle that can track your hydration level.

The Smart Gx Bottle makes use of sensors that allow it to track the flow of liquid through its spout and also the amount of liquid that is held inside the bottle. The bottle can even detect when it is refilled to keep an accurate count of your daily hydration. The top cap has an LED array that can show where you are when it comes to your hydration progress and goals. All of this gets logged into the Gx App made for iOS devices. If you want to take this a step further, you can also use Gatorade’s Sweat Patch, which can visually track your sweat, giving you details about your sodium and fluid loss and sweat rate.

Perhaps one of the few drawbacks of this bottle is that it isn’t meant to withstand hot or extremely cold liquids, meaning no tea or iced beverages. Now, as you can imagine, all of this technology does require a battery, which means you will have to charge the device every so often. Gatorade states that one charge should last around three to five days, but it really depends on use.

If you feel like picking this up, you can do so directly from Gatorade. The Smart Gx Bottle will cost $69.99 and will include a 4-pack of Gx Pods. The bottle comes in a Tech Grey color, and it can be customized using a maximum of 12 characters that will be printed on the bottle. If this seems like a bit much, you can always check out some other fitness app options that can also track hydration.

