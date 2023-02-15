Android's standard keyboard might receive several touchups in the future as Google looks to unify its design language.

Android Police received a tip about a potential new look to Android's Gboard. Google has started redesigning the look of Gboard while offering users more customization options, as spotted in beta version 12.6.06.491625702.

One of the most easily recognizable changes to Gboard here is the design, going from a keyboard without distinct frames for keys to one akin to the Material You design language. The design in development outlines each key with a rounded-edge vertical rectangle along with rounded, pill-shaped buttons for the search/send icon and the option for bringing up the number line and punctuation marks.

The menu for customizing your personal Gboard has also been slightly changed in the beta. Currently, there is a menu users can tap on to get started. However, it appears to have been removed from the top right of the board and shifted to the far left with a new icon resembling four squares. This new menu displays an emoji option and a new language switcher, which aren't present on the live build. Icons in this menu can be dragged around in a sorting effort for whatever you may utilize the most, and the options in the quick bar above your keyboard are still available for customization for quicker access.

The Gboard beta build is also experimenting with the option of increasing the cap of items in the quick bar above the currently limited four items. It's unknown what number of added items Gboard will support for users. The once-static voice search icon can also be removed and replaced with another option, as well.

Gboard has received a new Privacy menu in its settings. In the beta, nothing has been changed from what users can see in the current live build. It simply offers information regarding Google's data collection process and information outside the standard area inside the Play Store.

If you want to see the new changes before they go live, you can sideload and install the latest Gboard beta via APKMirror. Comparatively, users can head to Gboard's Google Play Store page to join and read more information on the beta process.

Source: Android Police