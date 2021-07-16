Gboard’s new Dynamic Color theme syncs with your wallpaper on Android 12

Google unveiled the latest iteration of its Material design language at I/O earlier this year. The company is calling its new design language “Material You“, with the “You” signifying the importance that Google has placed on personalization. In Android 12, a new theme engine code-named “monet” dynamically generates a palette of colors based on your wallpaper to use for the system theme, but app developers can also use the colors generated by “monet” to theme their own apps. Back in May, we spotted evidence that Google’s own Gboard app will be doing just that, and today, we’ve spotted reports that the feature is now rolling out.

Over on Reddit’s /r/Android_Beta community, multiple users are reporting that the Gboard app is now following the system theme on their Pixel devices running Android 12 Beta 3. Google released Android 12 Beta 3 the other day, and the update brought along a new Wallpaper & Style app that lets users better customize the theme generated by “monet”. However, today’s rollout of wallpaper-based theming in Gboard is unlikely to be directly related to the release of Beta 3 earlier this week as this feature has functional (but hidden from users) in the app for over a month now.

Once the feature rolls out for you, you’ll see a new “Dynamic color” theme in Gboard’s Theme settings.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer Quinny899 for the tip!