Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen gets thousands of new emoji combinations in latest update

Gboard is one of the best Android keyboards around, especially for people who frequently swap phones. Not only is it a great keyboard app, but it also comes pre-installed on several Android phones, making it easier to get a consistent typing experience right from the get-go. It is also one of the more fun keyboards around, thanks to features like Emoji Kitchen that allow you to merge two emojis into one giant sticker. Google frequently expands the available emojis that can be picked for merging, and today, the company is announcing even more emojis that can be merged, leading to thousands of new emoji combinations.

An exhaustive list of emojis is not available, but some of the notable additions in the update include the wrapped gift box (right in time for the holidays), as well as a bunch of animals including dogs. The latest stickers are rolling out to Gboard Beta users starting today and will be available to all Gboard users in the coming weeks.

If you’re looking for ideas on what great combinations you can create with Emoji Kitchen, Android Authority‘s Rita El Khoury has some fun ideas you should definitely check out:

If you ever wanted to have an emoji sticker of a dog in a birthday party hat, a dog around a Christmas tree, a panda-dog hybrid, or a dog stuck in a tornado — Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen finally has you covered for your most pressing emoji sticker needs.

Emoji Kitchen might seem like a feature that is easy to brush off, but Google has really put in effort in the execution. You just need to place compatible emojis side-by-side and a bunch of suggested combinations will pop up. It’s a surprisingly effective way to hook in users without requiring any massive efforts on their part, making it very convenient to integrate them into your conversations. Especially if you frequently talk about dog-panda hybrids.