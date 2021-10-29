Gboard on the Pixel 6 series can now catch your silly grammatical errors

Gboard’s contextual word suggestions and auto-correction capabilities not only make our typing faster but also save us from embarrassing spelling mistakes. And now Google’s flagship keyboard app can also catch your silly grammatical errors.

In a recent blog post, Google detailed that they have introduced a new Gboard feature on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that automatically catches your grammatical errors and provides corrections as you type. Google says the feature works locally on your device “to preserve privacy.”

“We are launching a grammar correction feature that is directly built into Gboard on Pixel 6 that works entirely on-device to preserve privacy, detecting and suggesting corrections for grammatical errors while the user is typing,” said Google in a blog post.

Currently, the grammar correction feature works only with the English language, but Google says it will add support for more languages in the near future. As mentioned above, the feature is exclusive to the newly announced Pixel 6 series. Google hasn’t clarified when, if ever, it plans to expand it to other Android devices. However, as Mishaal Rahman points out, you can spoof the build.prop file on your phone to enable it on any device running Android 12. Note that editing build.prop requires root access.

(With spoofed props, you can enable this [and Assistant voice typing] on other Android 12 devices.) Credits to @wongmjane who discovered this feature all the way back in January: https://t.co/IKaWRdwkLt — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 29, 2021

We first learned about Gboard’s grammar check feature back in January this year. However, little did we know at the time that it would be exclusive to the Pixel 6 series.

Google’s latest Pixel phones come with a ton of exclusive software features, including Magic Eraser, Motion Unblur, Quick Phrases for Google Assistant, a revamped At A Glance widget, and many more.