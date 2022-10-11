Latest Gboard beta brings new layout optimized for Android tablets

After rolling out a split-keyboard layout for foldables and tablets earlier this year, Google is now rolling out a new Gboard layout optimized for Android tablets. The new layout arrives with Gboard v12.3, which is currently available on the beta channel, and it’s much more spacious with wider touch targets that should be easier to tap.

As shown in the screenshots from 9to5Google, the updated Gboard layout for Android tablets is slightly taller and gives you access to more keys. Compared to the old layout, which had larger rectangular buttons, the new design features square keys that should be easier to tap. You also get access to a new Tab key, left arrow, and right arrow buttons, and the Caps Lock key now appears in its usual location in the second row.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Left: Old Gboard layout on Android tablets, Right: Updated Gboard layout (via 9to5Google)

The Comma and Period buttons no longer appear next to the Space bar, and Google has finally moved them to their standard location between the M and Shift keys. They replace the Exclamation point and Question Mark keys, and you’ll have to tap on the special characters and numbers button in the bottom left corner to access them. The dedicated Emoji button, which was previously on the right side of the Space bar, now appears on the left.

Left: Old Gboard layout in portrait mode, Right: Updated Gboard layout in portrait mode (via 9to5Google)

Along with these layout changes, Google has added a sixth shortcut to the suggestion strip at the top, which gives you quick access to the clipboard. The new layout remains unchanged in portrait mode, however, the buttons are a bit narrower than before.

As mentioned earlier, the new Gboard layout is available in version 12.3 of the app on the beta channel. But it doesn’t appear to be live for all beta testers. I could not access it on my Galaxy Tab S7 FE, but it should reach more users in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Gboard’s new layout for Android tablets? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google