Gboard has long been regarded as one of the top software keyboards for Android, providing a seamless and accurate typing experience. Google is now exploring ways to make it even easier to personalize Gboard. A recent discovery suggests that users may soon have the ability to resize and reposition the keyboard effortlessly without the need to delve into complex settings. This latest update aligns perfectly with Google's recent unveiling of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, bringing an enhanced typing experience to Google’s new devices.

9to5Google has evidence pointing towards a new Resize option that could make its way into Gboard's quick settings. By simply tapping the three-dot shortcut located in the keyboard's toolbar, users will gain access to a resizing and repositioning mode. This mode empowers users to adjust the keyboard's position relative to the bottom of the screen, enabling seamless movement to their preferred location. Additionally, it allows for the fine-tuning of individual key button heights, further enhancing the individual typing experience.

While Gboard already offers the ability to adjust key height through its settings, the option to reposition the keyboard in relation to the screen's bottom appears to be a fresh addition. So this feature could be a great addition for users who want to enhance their typing experience with optimal ergonomic comfort. Some custom phone software, like Honor's Magic OS, places the keyboard lower than other manufacturers, which may not suit everyone's typing style. With this new customization option, Gboard lets users align the keyboard exactly the way they want, making typing a more personalized experience.

It's worth noting that this repositioning option in Gboard is different from the one-handed mode and floating mode. Unlike those methods, repositioning keeps the keyboard at its full width, making better use of the screen space.

According to 9to5Google, these discoveries were made in Gboard 13.0, which is currently undergoing beta testing on the Play Store. While these resizing and repositioning options are promising, it's important to remember that features in development may not always make it to the stable release. Google may be experimenting internally, and only select additions might eventually become available to all users.