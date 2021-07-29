Gboard is making it easier to paste the important bits from text you copy

When it comes to the best Andriod keyboard apps, Gboard often comes out on top. It’s simple, comes pre-installed on most Android devices, and, more importantly, keeps getting better with new improvements and features. Case in point: clipboard suggestions in Gboard are getting smarter.

Gboard’s clipboard suggestions feature has become one of the most useful aspects of the app, allowing users to auto-fill credentials and paste copied text with a simple tap. When dealing with standalone text and numbers, it works like a charm. But with the new update (via Android Police), it’s now also able to extract important information from the full text, so you don’t have to go through the exercise of pasting the whole thing and then cutting the irrelevant parts.

When you copy a block of text that contains things like phone numbers, email addresses, or URLs, Gboard now automatically extracts these bits and surfaces them as snippets in the clipboard suggestion area (see screenshots above). Android Police notes that it also works with specific times/dates and random numbers and not just phone numbers and OTPs.

This feature was first rolled out to Google Pixel phones with the June Pixel Feature Drop update. But now, it appears to be making its way to other phones as well. It comes after Gboard started testing the ability to surface multiple selections in the clipboard bar back in April.

Smarter clipboard suggestions are rolling out with the latest Gboard beta v10.8.06. They haven’t made it to the stable version yet. You can sign up for the Gboard beta program here. Alternatively, you can download the latest APK from APKMirror. If you don’t see any clipboard suggestions at all, make sure you have enabled the feature under Settings > Clipboard > Show recently copied text and images in the suggestions bar.

Screenshots courtesy: Android Police