Gboard’s new split keyboard layout is now rolling out in beta for some foldables

Google started testing a new split keyboard layout in the Gboard app with a small number of users earlier this year in May. The company is now rolling it out to more users on the beta channel, but the rollout currently seems to be limited to some Samsung foldables.

According to recent reports on Reddit, the split keyboard layout appears to be rolling out with Gboard v11.9.05.452014594 beta. However, some users claim that it isn’t available on their devices even with the latest beta release. This leads us to believe that Google is still A/B testing the feature and it might be a while before it rolls out widely.

You can check if the split keyboard layout is available on your device by selecting the keyboard layout button in the toolbar. If you’re among the lucky few who have received the feature, it should show up on the layout selection screen. If it doesn’t, you might have to wait a while to get it on your phone. At the moment, the layout hasn’t made its way to Android tablets. But we expect Google to roll it out to tablets in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know when it starts rolling out widely.

Along with the split keyboard layout, Gboard also seems to be getting contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions in the predictive text bar on the stable channel. According to 9to5Google, the suggestions appear when you type a message with the “Emoji stickers” feature enabled.

Have you received Gboard’s split keyboard layout on your device? What do you like or don’t like about the new layout? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, share your thoughts on the new contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions. How accurate have the contextual suggestions been in your experience?

Source: Reddit, 9to5Google