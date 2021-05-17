Gboard’s latest test syncs the theme with your wallpaper on Android 12

Google has been on a roll revamping their keyboard experience as of lately. Recently, the company took the bold step of launching Gboard on their Wear OS ecosystem, which brought features such as speech recognition, swipe to write, and much, much more to devices we can fit in our wrist instead of just our smartphones. This resulted in a great improvement in the overall typing experience in our smartwatches. While Google keeps bringing new features into the mobile version of Gboard as well, it’s been a while since one of them was UI-related, right? Well, we’re getting some improvements there.

The newest test for Gboard is bringing us support for syncing the keyboard’s theme with your wallpaper colors on Android 12. It will grab colors from your wallpaper’s color palette and apply that to your keyboard on the fly. This shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone: Android 12 is coming with the “monet” theming system that does this sort of wallpaper theming thing all over your UI, and this Gboard update, once it rolls out to everyone and people already have their hands on Android 12, will work with that.

This new design, at least as of right now, only seems to be available on Google Pixel smartphones. This doesn’t mean that it couldn’t come to other Android-powered devices later on, but we’ll have to wait and see how this new wallpaper-based theming system works in Android 12 when it rolls out to customers and how custom OEM skins will handle that theming system, or if they’ll handle it at all.

Android 12’s monet theming system, as well as all of the improvements that are coming to the platform UI-wise, comprise one of the biggest revamps to the stock Android UI in several years, and we’re excited to see it. We should be able to know more about the latest and greatest that’s coming to Android once Google I/O kicks off this week.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member RKBD for the tip!