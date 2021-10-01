Gboard tests a redesign of the floating keyboard and translate features, new add-to-dictionary chip

Google added a floating keyboard mode to the Gboard app all the way back in 2018. The mode allowed users to pop up the keyboard in a window and move it anywhere on the screen. Over the last two years, this floating keyboard mode hasn’t seen any major changes. But that’s about to change soon. Google has started testing a redesigned floating keyboard in the Gboard app, along with changes to the in-line translation feature that rolled out last year.

Gboard’s redesigned floating keyboard has already started showing up for some users, and it features a more rounded design. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the drag handle has also been integrated into the floating window more seamlessly, and it no longer sticks out at the bottom. These design changes fall in line with the recent Material You updates that Google is rolling out to other apps.

Google has also started testing a redesigned UI for Gboard’s in-line translation feature. The language chips now follow Android 12’s dynamic theming system, the language picker is rounded and features larger text, and the text entry field is now enclosed in a bubble.

In addition, Google has added a new add-to-dictionary button to the app. The button appears when Gboard thinks you made a typo. Tapping on it adds the word to your personal dictionary. Unlike the other two changes mentioned above, the new add-to-dictionary button was first spotted by the GoogleNews Telegram channel.

Screenshot: RKBD

As mentioned earlier, these changes have already started appearing for some Gboard users. We expect to see a wider rollout in the coming days.

It’s worth noting that Google recently rolled out 1500 new Emoji Kitchen stickers to the Gbaord app, support for smart clipboard suggestions and screenshot sharing, and smart-compose for non-Pixel phones. Check out our coverage for more information on these features.