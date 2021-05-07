Google brings its Gboard keyboard app to Wear OS smartwatches

Google is giving some much-needed attention to Wear OS. The smartwatch platform isn’t really in its best shape right now, with some reviewers even telling people to outright avoid them and go instead for something like the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. Wear OS also hasn’t seen a new major update since Android 9 Pie. Nonetheless, with word that a major spring update is coming soon and hype building around Google I/O 2021, it’s always good to see the smartwatch OS get some love. Now, it has received its first major app release from Google in some time. Gboard is now available on Wear OS watches.

Message the way you want to with the new Gboard ⌨️ on #WearOSbyGoogle.

Multiple ways to message like voice, QWERTY keyboard or gestures ✔️

Enhanced suggestions and corrections ✔️

Multi-language support ✔️ See what’s new: https://t.co/RjjtZO23Tv pic.twitter.com/dggR6HxsFc — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 6, 2021

Writing on a keyboard in a smartwatch is not the most amazing experience ever, with cramped, limited space and small buttons due to the small screen that fits in your wrist, but Gboard brings their characteristic glide typing feature, that happens to work amazingly with smartphones, over to the smartwatch version of the app. Among some of the other features it supports, Gboard supports multiple input methods, including gestures, QWERTY, and voice, and you can also take advantage of the integrated emoji palette. When messaging, scrollable word recommendations give you more choice so you can find just what you want to say.

You will also be able to review and update your message on the preview screen, which includes suggestions and corrections. There’s also multi-language support. Gboard allows you to quickly switch between keyboard languages. To change the language of the keyboard, simply tap the language shortcut at the bottom of the screen when typing.

Gboard for Wear OS is now available on Google Play, so be sure to go check it out if you want to improve your typing experience on your smartwatch! Google is also teasing that there’s “more in store” for Wear OS in 2021 in the official announcement post for Gboard for Wear OS. We might see more stuff coming to the platform during I/O 2021 or throughout the rest of the year.