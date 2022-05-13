Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen expands in Android 13 Beta 2

Google’s Emoji Kitchen is a delightful and wacky feature that lets Gboard users combine two different emojis to create an entirely new one. While some might find this feature trivial, Google has kept it going, delivering multiple updates that have increased emoji compatibility. It looks like Google’s commitment to Emoji Kitchen continues, as it’s delivered another update with Android 13 Beta 2.

Google has delivered multiple updates to Emoji Kitchen and increased emoji compatibility by thousands

Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen in Android 13 Beta 2 will now offer support for four additional emojis. The news comes directly from the Emojipedia Twitter account. The four new supported emojis will include paw prints, cherries, watermelon, and rock. As a Gboard user, you will now have the option to create combinations using these four.

Currently, there are over 400 supported emojis in Emoji Kitchen. Some of these emojis are from the latest Unicode 14.0 update. You can take a look at how some of these will look down below. The experimentation of combining emojis can lead to a whole new world of communication.

Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen has expanded in the latest Android beta, introducing support for the 🐾 Paw Prints, 🍒 Cherries, 🍉 Watermelon, and 🪨 Rock. See all the emojis supported by the Emoji Keyboard here 🔗👇https://t.co/wDm0U3R2YL pic.twitter.com/92qTOENsep — Emojipedia 🇺🇦🌻 (@Emojipedia) May 11, 2022

As far as Android 13 Beta 2 goes, the update went live at Google I/O 2022. There are lots of small tweaks to the new OS update, but one of its most notable features is the predictive back gesture. Those that want to give Android 13 a try can now download the update to supported devices. With Emoji Kitchen, you can test out the feature and newly supported emojis by downloading Gboard from the Google Play Store or from the link below. However, be aware that combining two emojis might not always work as intended when sending it to someone else.

Source: Emojipedia