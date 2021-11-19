You will soon be able to stream PC games from GeForce Now on your LG smart TV

LG and Nvidia on Thursday announced that they are bringing the GeForce Now cloud gaming service to select WebOS-powered LG smart TVs. In January, LG revealed that it would bring Google Stadia and Nividia GeForce Now to its new TVs later this year. And as promised, the South Korean TV maker has released a WebOS app for GeForce Now app on the LG Content Store, allowing users to play console-quality games with nothing but a wireless controller.

The GeForce Now webOS app is currently in beta (via The Verge) and will be available on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets. All GeForce Now tiers are supported, including the newly added tier that uses low-latency RTX3080 pods.

For the unaware, GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud gaming service that competes against Google Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s available on Android, iOS, Windows, and iPadOS.

“The app will enable LG TV owners with compatible TVs to instantly enjoy over 35 free-to-play games with just a compatible controller, no additional hardware is required,” said LG in a press release.

LG Smart TV owners will be able to play more than 35 titles, including Rocket League, Destiny 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. However, these games will be capped at 1080p and 60fps. The ability to stream in 4K at 60fps is still exclusive to Nvidia’s Shield TV box.

If you own a compatible LG smart TV, you can look forward to trying out the GeForce Now app on your TV in the coming days. The availability will vary depending on your region, but a good rule of thumb is that if GeForce Now is available in your country, you should be fine.

LG has also promised to bring Google Stadia to its TV lineup. However, the company has yet to share any update on that front.