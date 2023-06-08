Benchmarks are a great way to compare devices with each other, though based on a limited set of metrics. Geekbench is one of the most popular, and Geekbench 6 arrived just a couple of months ago. Now Geekbench 6.1 is here, with a few changes that will give higher scores and better performance across the board. On account of these higher scores, you shouldn't compare them to Geekbench 6.0 scores. You can, but they won't be entirely accurate.

As for the changes that Geekbench 6.1 brings, there are a couple. Arguably one of the biggest is Windows on Arm support, though it's in its preview stage, and Primate Labs tells us that the full version will be available in Geekbench 6.2 expected in Q3 of 2023. Preview builds have known issues though and may not work perfectly. Other changes in Geekbench 6.1 include:

Clang 16 : This new version of Geekbench is built across all platforms with Clang 16. It also improves the optimization switches used when building Geekbench.

: This new version of Geekbench is built across all platforms with Clang 16. It also improves the optimization switches used when building Geekbench. Increased workload gap: To avoid thermal throttling, the gap between workloads has been increased from two seconds to five seconds. Primate Labs specifically mention that this may help on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

To avoid thermal throttling, the gap between workloads has been increased from two seconds to five seconds. Primate Labs specifically mention that this may help on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Support for SVE instructions: Geekbench 6.1 brings support for SVE instructions, an extension of the AArch64 ISA.

Geekbench 6.1 brings support for SVE instructions, an extension of the AArch64 ISA. Support for AVX512-FP16 instructions : AVX512-FP16 instructions are supported for several image processing functions.

: AVX512-FP16 instructions are supported for several image processing functions. Support for fixed-point math: Geekbench 6.1 uses fixed-point math to implement some image processing functions on systems without FP16 instructions.

Geekbench 6.1 uses fixed-point math to implement some image processing functions on systems without FP16 instructions. Improved multi-core performance: Geekbench 6.1 improves multi-core implementations of the Background Blur and Horizon Detection workloads, especially on high-end desktop processors.

As a result of all of these changes, Primate Labs say that single-core scores are expected to be raised by up to 5%, and multi-core scores to be raised by up to 10%. Primate Labs recommend all users update their version of Geekbench, which you can download from the official site now.