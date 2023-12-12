Key Takeaways Geekbench ML 0.6 brings new workloads and platform support to assess device performance, now available on PC, Mac, Linux, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Geekbench's website.

Geekbench is one of the most well-respected benchmarking applications in the world and can be used to compare countless devices against each other on the basis of performance in multiple ways. Geekbench 6 launched a few months ago, with an update to Geekbench 6.1 arriving soon after. Now, Geekbench's Machine Learning benchmark is being updated to version 0.6, and it brings new workloads and support for more platforms to better assess device performance.

Geekbench ML is now available on PC, Mac, and Linux, and Geekbench ML 0.6 is now also available on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and from Geekbench's own website. Geekbench ML 0.6 comes with a number of new workloads to better measure the performance of the capabilities of your hardware. The better your PC, the better your results will be. Geekbench ML 0.6 also upgrades the internally used version of TensorFlow Lite and supports the NNAPI for NPUs on Android. For Windows machines, it supports ONNX with DirectML CPU and GPU support, and on iOS and Mac, uses Core ML.

New Geekbench ML workloads

As for the new workloads that Geekbench ML measures, these are depth estimation, style transfer, and image super-resolution. Depth estimation is exactly how it sounds; it uses a model to map where the pixels correspond to in depth, and depth data is used to programmatically add enhanchements like isolation, blur, and other effects.

Style transfer is a bit different. It relates to generative AI and mimics apps that do things like generating a photo of you in a certain style of another artist. This model takes an image and a style reference image and blends them together, producing an image that matches the artistic style of the reference image.

Finally, the last workload added is image super-resolution. This takes an image and upscales it 4x, increasing the resolution and inferring details that aren't there in the original image.

Geekbench ML 0.6 is available now

You can download and install Geekbench ML 0.6 now from Primate Labs' website and on Android and iOS, from their respective app stores. Geekbench ML 0.6 results are incomparable to ML 0.5 results, and it's still in a preview phase. As a result, things will likely change again between now and version 1.0.

Version 1.0 will arrive in 2024 at some point, and as Primate Labs say, it takes time to get things right. Download Geekbench ML 0.6 now and give it a try!