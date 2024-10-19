Geekom is no stranger to making great mini PCs, and the GT1 Mega is the first to feature Intel's Core Ultra Series 1 processors. That alone makes this an exciting PC, and that's about it. This is a pretty standard Geekom mini PC, which is to say it's a great one, but it's not doing anything to break the mold.

I like the Geekom GT1 Mega. My unit comes with the fastest processor available, so performance is fantastic, and it's got a premium-feeling design. I did have a couple of small issues, but overall, this is a great PC. There just isn't much more I can say about it.

About this review: Geekom sent us the GT1 Mega for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Solid mini PC Geekom GT1 Mega A little large, but very capable 7.5 / 10 $849 $999 Save $150 With powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, a premium design, and a ton of ports, the Geekom GT1 Mega is a great mini PC for any office that requires a fast computer. It's somewhat large for a mini PC, though. Pros Intel Core Ultra processors are still pretty fast

Premium-feeling and sleek chassis

It has a ton of ports Cons It's bigger than I'd like for a mini PC

Intel Core Ultra Series 1 isn't the latest and greatest anymore

A couple issues with USB-C $799 at Amazon $849 at Geekom

Geekom GT1 Mega pricing and availability

The Geekom GT1 Mega was launched in September 2024, and it's available through Geekom's website as well as Amazon.

According to Geekom's official website, it starts at $999 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 7, or $1,099 for the Core Ultra 9 version, which is what I got for review. However, pricing currently starts at $849 on Geekom's website or $799 on Amazon.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Cure Ultra 9 185H Graphics Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Memory 32GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 2TB SSD Motherboard Custom Ports Rear: 2x USB4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x 2.5Gbps Ethernet; Left side: 1x SD card slot; Front: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm headset jack Expansion Slots 2x SO-DIMM slots, 1x M.2 2280 SSD, 1x M.2 2242 SSD (SATA) Display None Operating System Windows 11 Case Custom Dimension 5.3x5.2x1.8 inches (135x132x46.9mm) Weight 1.5 pounds (677 grams) Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x 2.5Gbps Ethernet Case cooling Ice Blast 2.0 cooling system PSU 120W (external) Speakers None Camera None Price $999 Expand

What I like

It's very fast

Geekom sent me the high-end version of the GT1 Mega, packing an Intel Cure Ultra 9 185H, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. This is a pretty high-end machine, and as you'd expect, it performs excellently. I never had any performance struggles with it during my usual workloads, juggling multiple browser tabs across different windows, running Beeper and Slack, using the Clock app to track focus sessions, and occasionally running Photoshop and Lightroom to edit photos. It all worked flawlessly.

To put some numbers to that, I ran the usual set of benchmarks, so here's what it looks like:

Geekom GT1 Mega (Core Ultra 9 185H) Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti (Core Ultra 9 185H) Asus NUC 14 Pro (Core Ultra 7 155H PCMark 10 7,092 7,311 6,906 Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,610 / 13,357 2,587 / 13,577 2,480 / 12,955 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi) 113 / 889 112 / 1,061 106 / 902 CrossMark (overall) 2,046 1,855 1,624 3DMark Steel Nomad (Light/Normal) 3,118 / 772 2,824 / 668 3,138 / 763

The scores here are certainly good, though maybe not as high as you'd expect, comparing against the Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti. It seems like the GT1 Mega struggles with more demanding continuous workloads such as in Cinebench 2024, where the multi-core scores were actually closer to the Core Ultra 7. I did notice the computer spins up the fan more than others, so maybe the cooling system isn't as effective as it could be. Still, it's a very fast computer across the board.

It feels premium

One thing I appreciate about the GT1 Mega is that it feels very premium, which isn't always a guarantee with mini PCs. This computer is almost all metal, and it looks and feels great. In contrast, I just reviewed the Asus NUC 14 Pro, and that one has a mostly plastic chassis, which can feel a bit cheap.

This computer is almost all metal, and it looks and feels great.

Looks-wise, it's very subdued, which makes it great for an office environment, even if I like PCs to have a little more personality. This looks like many other Geekom mini PCs, like the Geekom A8 I reviewed a while back, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

There are a lot of ports

Close

One area where Geekom's mini PCs tend to excel is ports and connectivity, and that's certainly the case here. This is on the larger side of mini PCs, and Geekom makes use of the space by packing in plenty of ports. There are two USB4 40Gbps ports (not certified for Thunderbolt 4, however), two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the back, which is already a lot. Having two Ethernet ports is something I'm sure some will appreciate, though it's not something I'll ever need.

Geekom makes use of the space by packing in plenty of ports

On the front, you get four more USB Type-A ports, all with 10Gbps speeds, plus a headphone jack. There's even a full-size SD card reader on the side, too. It's hard to ask for much more than this in terms of ports on a small machine like this.

What I don't like

It's pretty large for a mini PC