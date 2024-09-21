Geekom makes a lot of mini PCs, but its collaboration with Tecno resulted in something completely new for the company: a water-cooled gaming desktop. It's a pretty interesting one, too. This is a very compact machine all things considered, and a fairly powerful one at that.

All in all, this is a nice gaming PC for those who want something more compact. It can run just about any game you want, and it doesn't get overly loud while doing so, which you might get with a fully fan-cooled design. It also looks pretty cool with its RGB lighting and transparent side plates. However, it is a little pricy.

About this review: Geekom sent me the Megamini G1 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Powerfully compact Geekom Megamini G1 A great water-cooled PC 8 / 10 The Geekom Megamini G1 is a compact desktop PC for gamers. its compact design and water-cooling system allow it to fit into any setup relatively easily, while also providing plenty of performance for most modern games. I wish it had customziation options, though. Pros Plenty of power for modern games

Compact and fun design with plenty of RGB

A ton of ports for peripherals Cons It gets a little too loud

CPU and GPU can't be upgraded

Some issues with HDMI $1499 at Kickstarter $1599 at Geekom

Pricing and availability

The Geekom Megamini GT1 is currently only available through a Kickstarter campaign that will end on October 15, 2024. After that, the computer should be available directly from Geekom's website.

During the Kickstarter campaign, all configurations are discounted by $100. As such, it starts at $1,499 with an Intel Core i7 processor and 1TB of storage. The top-tier model costs $1,799, with an Intel Core i9 processor and 2TB of storage. That will change after the Kickstarter campaign, though.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core i9-13900H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Memory 32GB DDR5-5200 Storage 1TB/2TB Motherboard Custom Ports Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack; Side: 1x SD card slot; Rear: 1x USB4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet, 1x OCuLink Expansion Slots 2x M.2 slots (one pre-populated), 2x SODIMM slots (pre-populated) Display n/a Operating System Windows 11 Case Custom Dimension 10.04x5.9x5.9 inches (255x150x150mm) Weight 8.16 pounds (3.7kg) Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Case cooling Dual fans + water cooling PSU 330W, external Fans 1x 120mm fan, 1x 70mm fan Price Starting at $1,699 (MSRP) Expand

What I like

It looks cool

Close

The Geekom Megamini G1 is bound to grab your attention just from the way it looks, and that's not a bad thing by any means. This compact chassis is already pretty appealing for someone like me who likes PCs to be as compact as possible, and it feels pretty good too. Aside the transparent panels, most of the chassis seems to be made of aluminum, and it feels pretty sturdy overall.

The Geekom Megamini G1 is bound to grab your attention just from the way it looks

Of course, the big appeal is how it looks, and I'd say Geekom nailed it here. The three transparent panels on the front and sides give you a look into the innards of the PC, including the water-cooling loop, and it's pretty fun to observe. Of course, those windows are lined by RGB lighting that looks pretty great, too. There isn't much you can do to configure it, unfortunately, but the default effect looks good enough that I can't really complain much. I love computers with some flair, and compared to my previous review of this kind — the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt — it looks way nicer.

There's also a display at the top of the front side of the case. This shows you the usage stats of your CPU, GPU, and RAM, which is possibly useful, but it's not really something I care about. There's also a notable problem with my specific unit being very dirty on the inside of the transparent panels, though I'm told this isn't a final production version, so hopefully that's worked out for the proper release.

It's pretty fast

The Geekom Megamini G1 isn't packing the latest and greatest specs all things considered, but that really isn't a huge deal. My review unit has an Intel Core i9-13900H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, and it's the desktop version at that. That makes for a pretty strong combination, which allowed me to play my usual suite of games with no issue. Here's a breakdown of the results I got:

Game Settings FPS Elden Ring Max settings, 2560x1440 44FPS Cyberpunk 2077 RT Ultra, DLSS AUto, 2560x1440 32FPS Apex Legends Near max settings, 2560x1440 150FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (benchmark) Max settings, 2560x1440 60FPS Forza Horizon 5 (benchmark) Max settings, 2560x1440 69FPS

Of course, I also ran the usual set of benchmarks, which yielded pretty good results, too. Here's how it looks:

Geekom Megamini G1 (Core i9-13900H + RTX 4060 desktop) Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt (Ryzen 9 7945HX + Radeon 7600M XT) Khadas Mind + Mind Graphics (Intel Core i7-1360P + RTX 4060 Ti 8GB) PCMark 10 8,294 9,336 7,672 3DMark Steel Nomad (Light/Regular) 10,597 / 2,253 10,059 / 2,271 13,808 / 3,001 3DMark Wild Life (Normal/Extreme) 64,577 / 20,250 69,698 / 19,876 79,841 / 26,167 Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,827 / 14,801 2,911 / 16,729 2,617 / 9,816 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi/GPU) 119 / 786 / 10,276 114 / 1,693 / --- (did not run) ---

Those are pretty solid results overall, and because of the liquid cooling, one benefit is that running these intensive games and workloads doesn't really make the PC any louder. It's fairly easy to drown out with the sound of a game. It should also mean sustained performance is pretty good for longer gaming sessions.

Related Khadas Mind review: Redefining the mini PC isn't cheap You may not have heard of Khadas before, but this mini PC is changing what the form factor is capable of

It has a lot of ports