Geekom makes a lot of mini PCs, but its collaboration with Tecno resulted in something completely new for the company: a water-cooled gaming desktop. It's a pretty interesting one, too. This is a very compact machine all things considered, and a fairly powerful one at that.
All in all, this is a nice gaming PC for those who want something more compact. It can run just about any game you want, and it doesn't get overly loud while doing so, which you might get with a fully fan-cooled design. It also looks pretty cool with its RGB lighting and transparent side plates. However, it is a little pricy.
About this review: Geekom sent me the Megamini G1 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.
Geekom Megamini G1
A great water-cooled PC
The Geekom Megamini G1 is a compact desktop PC for gamers. its compact design and water-cooling system allow it to fit into any setup relatively easily, while also providing plenty of performance for most modern games. I wish it had customziation options, though.
- Plenty of power for modern games
- Compact and fun design with plenty of RGB
- A ton of ports for peripherals
- It gets a little too loud
- CPU and GPU can't be upgraded
- Some issues with HDMI
Pricing and availability
The Geekom Megamini GT1 is currently only available through a Kickstarter campaign that will end on October 15, 2024. After that, the computer should be available directly from Geekom's website.
During the Kickstarter campaign, all configurations are discounted by $100. As such, it starts at $1,499 with an Intel Core i7 processor and 1TB of storage. The top-tier model costs $1,799, with an Intel Core i9 processor and 2TB of storage. That will change after the Kickstarter campaign, though.
Specifications
- CPU
- Up to Intel Core i9-13900H
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
- Memory
- 32GB DDR5-5200
- Storage
- 1TB/2TB
- Motherboard
- Custom
- Ports
- Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack; Side: 1x SD card slot; Rear: 1x USB4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet, 1x OCuLink
- Expansion Slots
- 2x M.2 slots (one pre-populated), 2x SODIMM slots (pre-populated)
- Display
- n/a
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- Case
- Custom
- Dimension
- 10.04x5.9x5.9 inches (255x150x150mm)
- Weight
- 8.16 pounds (3.7kg)
- Networking
- Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- Case cooling
- Dual fans + water cooling
- PSU
- 330W, external
- Fans
- 1x 120mm fan, 1x 70mm fan
- Price
- Starting at $1,699 (MSRP)
What I like
It looks cool
The Geekom Megamini G1 is bound to grab your attention just from the way it looks, and that's not a bad thing by any means. This compact chassis is already pretty appealing for someone like me who likes PCs to be as compact as possible, and it feels pretty good too. Aside the transparent panels, most of the chassis seems to be made of aluminum, and it feels pretty sturdy overall.
The Geekom Megamini G1 is bound to grab your attention just from the way it looks
Of course, the big appeal is how it looks, and I'd say Geekom nailed it here. The three transparent panels on the front and sides give you a look into the innards of the PC, including the water-cooling loop, and it's pretty fun to observe. Of course, those windows are lined by RGB lighting that looks pretty great, too. There isn't much you can do to configure it, unfortunately, but the default effect looks good enough that I can't really complain much. I love computers with some flair, and compared to my previous review of this kind — the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt — it looks way nicer.
There's also a display at the top of the front side of the case. This shows you the usage stats of your CPU, GPU, and RAM, which is possibly useful, but it's not really something I care about. There's also a notable problem with my specific unit being very dirty on the inside of the transparent panels, though I'm told this isn't a final production version, so hopefully that's worked out for the proper release.
It's pretty fast
The Geekom Megamini G1 isn't packing the latest and greatest specs all things considered, but that really isn't a huge deal. My review unit has an Intel Core i9-13900H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, and it's the desktop version at that. That makes for a pretty strong combination, which allowed me to play my usual suite of games with no issue. Here's a breakdown of the results I got:
|
Game
|
Settings
|
FPS
|
Elden Ring
|
Max settings, 2560x1440
|
44FPS
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
RT Ultra, DLSS AUto, 2560x1440
|
32FPS
|
Apex Legends
|
Near max settings, 2560x1440
|
150FPS
|
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (benchmark)
|
Max settings, 2560x1440
|
60FPS
|
Forza Horizon 5 (benchmark)
|
Max settings, 2560x1440
|
69FPS
Of course, I also ran the usual set of benchmarks, which yielded pretty good results, too. Here's how it looks:
|
Geekom Megamini G1 (Core i9-13900H + RTX 4060 desktop)
|
Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt (Ryzen 9 7945HX + Radeon 7600M XT)
|
Khadas Mind + Mind Graphics (Intel Core i7-1360P + RTX 4060 Ti 8GB)
|
PCMark 10
|
8,294
|
9,336
|
7,672
|
3DMark Steel Nomad (Light/Regular)
|
10,597 / 2,253
|
10,059 / 2,271
|
13,808 / 3,001
|
3DMark Wild Life (Normal/Extreme)
|
64,577 / 20,250
|
69,698 / 19,876
|
79,841 / 26,167
|
Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core)
|
2,827 / 14,801
|
2,911 / 16,729
|
2,617 / 9,816
|
Cinebench 2024 (single/multi/GPU)
|
119 / 786 / 10,276
|
114 / 1,693 / --- (did not run)
|
---
Those are pretty solid results overall, and because of the liquid cooling, one benefit is that running these intensive games and workloads doesn't really make the PC any louder. It's fairly easy to drown out with the sound of a game. It should also mean sustained performance is pretty good for longer gaming sessions.
