Key Takeaways GEEKOM has developed mini PCs that feature advanced CPUs, such as Meteor Lake and Ryzen 8000 processors.

The lineup includes the IT14 Pro with an Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7-155H processor and DDR5-5600 RAM, and the A8Max which offers AMD processors.

The star of the show is the APro8 Max, which boasts an AMD RX 7600M XT GPU and a Ryzen 8940H processor, making it a powerful gaming PC in a compact form factor.

Who says PCs need to be huge machines that take up office space? As technology advances, companies are finding innovative ways of making mini motherboards that feature the newest and greatest CPUs. Now, GEEKOM has announced that they've managed to pack Meteor Lake and Ryzen 8000 processors into a tiny case, with room remaining for optional graphics card upgrades.

GEEKOM's new range of mini PCs

In a statement made by GEEKOM at CES 2024, the company revealed its new lineup of mini PCs. The first one is called the IT14 Pro, and it's designed to be an office and work-based PC. Despite its small form factor, the hardware packs a serious punch: it contains an Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7-155H processor, DDR5-5600 RAM, and dual SSDs. All this is packed into a shell small enough to be held in one hand.

The second option, the A8Max, is for people who prefer to use AMD processors on their PCs. This mini PC will let you choose between a Ryzen 7 8840HS and a Ryzen 9 8940HS, marking the first time an AMD Hawk Point Ryzen 8040 has been sold on a mini PC form factor.

Finally, the star of the show is the APro8 Max. It sports an AMD RX 7600M XT GPU, which GEEKOM claims is "basically on par with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (for laptop) in terms of gaming performance." Combined with a Ryzen 8940H processor, GEEKOM states that its tiny gaming PC can handle graphically intense games on high or medium settings, all within a form factor you can easily slip into a bag.

It will be interesting to see how the market responds to these tiny PCs. Will people adore the small form factor, or will they stick to their larger gaming PCs? Regardless of the outcome, GEEKOM's announcements are bound to be an exciting development for people who love mini PCs.