Summary Nvidia confirms 21 new games coming to GeForce Now.

Games like South of Midnight, Hero Siege, and Sky: Children of the Light will be available.

Future releases include Night Is Coming, Exfil, and Blood Strike in April.

If you struggle to play the latest and greatest games on your PC, cloud gaming is a valid alternative. It offloads all the GPU processing onto a PC on the cloud and streams the result to your device, which means you can play games on a weak laptop, a tablet, or even a phone. The "downside" is that you still need to purchase the games you stream, but given how cheap the plans are, it's worth it if you want to try out cloud gaming. Now the company has revealed more games coming to GeForce Now.

Nvidia confirms 21 more games coming to GeForce Now

In an emailed press release, Nvidia shared with us all the games that you can begin streaming starting this week. The company also included links to the stores that it supports:

South of Midnight Advanced Access (Steam and Xbox, coming soon before launch) Cat Quest (Epic Games Store) Dark Deity 2 (Steam) Hero Siege (Steam) KARMA: The Dark World (Steam) Sky: Children of the Light (Steam) Train Sim World® 5 (Steam) Vivat Slovakia (Steam)

The company also showed us its plans for the future of April:

South of Midnight (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 8) Commandos Origins (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 9) The Talos Principle: Reawakened (New release on Steam, April 10) Night Is Coming (New release on Steam, April 14) Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (New release on Steam, April 17) Sunderfolk (New release on Steam, April 23) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 24) Tempest Rising (New release on Steam, April 24) Aimlabs (Steam) Backrooms: Escape Together (Steam) Blood Strike (Steam) ContractVille (Steam) EXFIL (Steam)

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in but you've never given the service a try, check out our review of the Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate tier for the full low-down.